Home invasion in Augusta County under investigation

Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, 12:00 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion reported on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Mount Sidney.

Deputies were dispatched to a fight on Mount Sidney School Lane. Upon arrival, they found a man bloodied from an assault.

Further investigation revealed that a man, woman, and infant child were inside their apartment when two armed and masked men entered. Once inside, they directed the woman to the bathroom and took her cell phone. The male resident confronted the two and a physical confrontation ensued. The fight spilled into the hallway and continued. A neighbor heard the commotion and attempted to break up the fight; he was subsequently punched in the face by one of the assailants.

The two suspects, only described as being “light skinned,” fled the area in a black car.

The injured resident and his neighbor both received minor injuries. The woman and child were uninjured.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Investigator Ron Reid at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

