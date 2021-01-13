Home Instead plans to hire 50 employees to help older adults in Charlottesville

Published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 10:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Home Instead in Charlottesville is looking to fill 50 permanent CAREGiver positions in the area.

As part of Home Instead’s hiring week, the local franchise will encourage individuals in Charlottesville and surrounding counties to explore a career path in home care.

Applicants interested in full-time or part-time positions can visit HomeInstead.com/Careers to learn more about careigiving positions and potential benefits being offered.

“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” said Jeanne McCusker, owner of the Charlottesville Home Instead office. “Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home.”

From assisting with personal care and preparing meals, to running errands and providing companionship, CAREGivers help seniors with simple tasks that enable them to remain in their homes.

The role is ideal for individuals seeking long-term job stability with a flexible schedule and supportive environment as well as continued opportunities for career growth.

“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” McCusker said. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead CAREGiver, not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit HomeInstead.com/careers or call 434-979-4663.

Related

Comments