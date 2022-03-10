Holy Cross holds VMI to one hit in 5-1 mid-week win

Nate Chudy and Nick Escoto combined to throw a one-hitter Wednesday as Holy Cross earned a 5-1 win over VMI in non-conference action from Gray-Minor Stadium.

VMI sophomore Brett Cook broke up the no-hitter with a solo home run to left center field in the seventh inning.

The Keydet bats had been on a tear the last week, scoring 44 runs over the last four games. Chudy started and tossed four innings of hitless baseball, walking two with four strikeouts to pick up the win. Escoto earned his second save of the season, working five innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Zac Morris and Jed Barrett drew walks for VMI (7-6) and Cook was hit by a pitch.

The Crusaders (2-11) plated single runs in the third and fifth innings and had three insurance runs cross the plate in the ninth. Brendan Jones and Connor Peak each had two hits for Holy Cross.

The Keydets host Lehigh in a three-game non-conference series this weekend. Due to possible impending rain on Saturday, two games are now scheduled for Friday and a single game Sunday. Friday’s doubleheader is slated to begin at 3 p.m. while first pitch on Sunday is set for 1 p.m.