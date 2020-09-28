Holtzman Oil Corp., Holtzman Propane plan Verona expansion

Holtzman Oil Corp. and Holtzman Propane announced plans today to open a new office and showroom in Verona to better serve customers in Augusta County and the surrounding communities.

The companies already provide propane, heating oil, lubricants and fuels to residential and commercial customers throughout the region.

“The new location will help us become more involved in the community, and strengthen our commitment to customers in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond,” said Holtzman Propane General Manager Todd Holtzman.

Holtzman Oil Corp. Vice President Rick Koontz added, “The new location will be staffed with experienced team members from the local community – neighbors serving neighbors. We’ve already hired several key members of the Verona team.”

The Verona location will be the third new showroom opened by the family owned-andoperated companies in the past year.

In 2019 Holtzman Propane expanded to Lanexa and Tappahannock Virginia after the local provider was purchased by a much larger firm.

“We have found Virginia residents and business owners appreciate our family oriented approach to customer service and efforts to be part of the community,” explained Holtzman.

Company officials are in negotiations for a new location, and once arrangements are finalized, anticipate a short construction timeline before opening their doors for walk-in visitors.

“The new space will allow us to have a storefront presence in the area, where we can showcase fireplaces and other propane heating equipment, and have a comfortable space to meet customers,” said Holtzman.

Family owned and operated, Holtzman Oil Corp. was founded in 1972 in Mount Jackson by Bill Holtzman. Today, Holtzman Oil Corp. provides gas, diesel, heating fuel and lubricants, along with other services. Holtzman Propane handles customers’ propane and gas appliance needs.

You can learn more about the companies at HoltzmanCorp.com.

