Holiday weeks free COVID-19 testing schedule in Central Shenandoah

Published Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, 6:49 pm

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district through the end of the year.

There are different testing options available to the community; testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact as well as testing for the general public.

Testing for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case:

Monday, Dec. 21 Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Dispatch- 10:00a-12:00p

Tuesday, Dec. 22 Waynesboro | Kate Collins Middle School- 9:00a-12:00p

Tuesday, Dec. 29 Lexington | Augusta Health Primary Care Lexington- 9:00a- 12:00p

Wednesday, Dec. 30 Verona | Augusta County Government Center- 9:00a-12:00p

Testing for the general public, anyone 17 years old and up:

Monday, Dec. 21 Harrisonburg | Rockingham County Fairgrounds- 2:00p-5:00p *pre-register at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Monday, Dec. 28 Harrisonburg |Hillandale Park- 7:30a-10:30a *pre-register at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

