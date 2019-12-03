Holiday favorites returning to American Shakespeare Center

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The American Shakespeare Center is reviving two seasonal favorites this holiday season: the spirited A Christmas Carol and the hilarious Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!).

A Christmas Carol returns for its nineteenth year at the Blackfriars Playhouse. Audiences will watch as the three Christmas ghosts, Jacob Marley, and Tiny Tim come together to help greedy Scrooge regain his holiday spirit. The whole family will learn a universal lesson about generosity while having fun with this heartwarming and interactive production.

This is the second year for a new ASC script by James McClure which combines Dickens’ text with Blackfriars performance techniques (such as universal lighting and minimal sets) to present the holiday masterpiece.

A Christmas Carol stars ASC veteran Patrick Earl as Scrooge alongside the members of ASC’s celebrated National Touring ensemble and returning company member Hilary Caldwell. Performances begin Dec. 4. Pay-what-you-will performances are Dec. 4 and 5.

Stephanie Holladay Earl returns to direct the production.

Anyone looking for something off the beaten path will enjoy Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!). This fast-paced romp will have audiences rolling in the aisles as they race through favorite holiday classics, such as Rudolph, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and It’s A Wonderful Life!

Every Christmas Story is bursting with laughter, carols, and cheer. Long-time ASC performer and musician Chris Johnston joins fellow returning favorite Meg Rodgers and new addition to the show Ronald Román-Meléndez to play more than 30 characters in Every Christmas Story.

Performances kick-off with two Pay-What-You-Will dates: Dec. 7 and 8.

(Note to fans: After three successful years of performing Every Christmas Story, ASC will be retiring the title in 2020, making this Staunton audiences’ last chance to see the laugh-out-loud play.)

“The holiday season at ASC is about fun, tradition, laughter, and most importantly – community,” says Managing Director Amy Wratchford, “That’s why we are committed to being all of Staunton’s home for the holidays through both our lively performances and our outreach.”

ASC will once again give back to Staunton through the Project Goodfellow partnership with Valley Mission, a local non-profit which provides shelter and support to homeless families. Dec. 4 through 16, ASC will collect warm clothing, non-perishable food, and cleaning supplies for the Mission. Community members are encouraged to bring donations with them to Holiday performances; collection bins will be placed in the lobby.

Items will be hand-delivered by Christmas Carol cast members.

Plus, don’t miss the special sensory-friendly performance of A Christmas Carol on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. This experience is perfect for children 3+ and will include adaptations for those who need to take the show at a different pace as well as offer a welcoming room for all responses to the show. This performance is open to everyone and tickets are available online.

And — if the regular Holiday titles aren’t enough for you — enjoy a free evening of entertainment at the Blackfriars Playhouse on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with ASC’s “Share The Light,” featuring performances from Staunton High School, Stuart Hall School, and ASC’s Drama Club program. The event is open to the public.

Performances of A Christmas Carol and Every Christmas Story Ever Told begin Dec. 4. Tickets are selling fast. Purchase your ticket to these holiday traditions online at americanshakespearecenter.com or by calling the box office at 1.877.MUCH.ADO.

And don’t forget: American Shakespeare Center returns in 2020 with a full year of programming. The year kicks off with Much Ado About Nothing in January. 2020 subscriptions and single tickets are available now. You can save up to 35% when you subscribe today. For more information, visit americanshakespearecenter.com/ subscriptions

Related