Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 8 action

Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

With plenty of players on active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable Hokies like Kyle Fuller are dealing with injuries, plenty have been in prominent roles for big-time NFL franchises, with Logan Thomas returning and James Mitchell getting his first NFL catch.

Here’s a look at how the Hokies in the NFL did for Week 8.

Arizona Cardinals

Lecitus Smith: Did not play in Week 8.

Baltimore Ravens

Chuck Clark: The safety started in the Ravens’ 27-22 win over the Tamp Bay Buccaneers and played all 68 defensive snaps. He finished the game with three tackles and one pass defended.

Kyle Fuller: Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

Tremaine Edmunds: The star linebacker started for the Buffalo Bills in their 27-17 win at home against the Green Bay Packers. He played all 66 snaps and had 16 total tackles, adding a pass deflected in a superb performance.

Tim Settle: He also play against the Packers, recording three tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass deflected. His sack was his first of the season.

Carolina Panthers

Amare Barno: In Carolina’s 37-34 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he finished with two tackles.

Raheem Blackshear: Had tone carry for two yards.

Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert: It was another good game from the former Hokie. He surpassed the 70-yard rushing mark for the third straight game, going for 99 yards on 16 carries, while also adding a touchdown in the 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller: The star offensive lineman missed the Ravens game due to injury.

Brock Hoffman: Practice squad

Denver Broncos

Dalton Keene: Practice squad

Detroit Lions

James Mitchell: He played 11 total snaps in the 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins, recording his first career catch. He went for 14 yards on a grab down the right side showing speed and good route running.

Green Bay Packers

Yoshua Nijman: Started in the 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills, playing all 66 offensive snaps.

Luke Tenuta: Did not play.

Indianapolis Colts

Brandon Facyson: Had one tackle and played 14 snaps in the 17-16 loss at home to the Washington Commanders.

Las Vegas Raiders

Divine Deablo: Reached double-digit tackles for the third straight game, recording 14 tackles in the 24-0 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw: The Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26, and Darrisaw played all 71 snaps on the offensive line and six snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

Tyrod Taylor: The quarterback did not play in the 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks.

New York Jets

Duane Brown: The Jets lost 22-17 to the New England Patriots, and Brown played every offensive snap, all 59 of them.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terrell Edmunds: The safety played in the 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, recording four total tackles.

Tennessee Titans

Caleb Farley: The Titans won 17-10 over the Texans, but he played just nine snaps on special teams.

Washington Commanders