Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums did in Week 7 action
Arizona Cardinals
- Lecitus Smith: Did not play in Week 7.
Baltimore Ravens
- Chuck Clark: The safety started in the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns and played all 60 defensive snaps. He finished the game with nine total tackles
- Kyle Fuller: Injured reserve
Buffalo Bills
- Tremaine Edmunds: The star linebacker started for the Buffalo Bills in their impressive 24-20 win at the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Buffalo was on a bye in Week 7.
- Tim Settle: Played 25 percent of the defensive stats in the win over the Chiefs and 26 percent of the special teams snaps. Team was on a bye in Week 7.
Carolina Panthers
- Amare Barno: In Carolina’s 21-3 upset over Tampa Bay, Barno played four total snaps.
- Raheem Blackshear: Had two rushes for -5 yards.
Chicago Bears
- Khalil Herbert: The former Hokie had another good showing, this time on Monday Night Football as the Bears beat the Patriots, 33-14. He finished the game with 12 carries for 62 yards, he had one catch for 25 yards, and he also had two kick returns for 49 yards in a complete performance.
Cleveland Browns
- Wyatt Teller: The star offensive lineman missed the Ravens game due to injury.
- Brock Hoffman: Practice squad
Denver Broncos
- Dalton Keene: Practice squad
Detroit Lions
- James Mitchell: He played 13 total snaps in the 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, not recording a single target.
Green Bay Packers
- Yoshua Nijman: Started in the 23-13 loss at the Washington Commanders, playing all 54 offensive snaps. Aaron Rodgers was sacked just once, but the victors got constant pressure in a game where the Packers didn’t convert a single third down.
- Luke Tenuta: Did not play.
Indianapolis Colts
- Brandon Facyson: Had one tackle on 14 snaps as the Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans, 19-10.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Divine Deablo: Played a big role in the 38-20 win over Houston. The promising linebacker had 11 tackles, one for loss, while playing every defensive snap.
Minnesota Vikings
- Christian Darrisaw: The Vikings had a bye in Week 7.
New York Giants
- Tyrod Taylor: The quarterback did not play in the win at Jacksonville.
New York Jets
- Duane Brown: As the Jets moved to a shocking 5-1 with a 16-9 win over Denver, he played all 59 snaps on offense. Zach Wilson was sacked three times on the day.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Terrell Edmunds: The Danville native had a big game in the 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.He had five total tackles and two passes defended on the day, the latter a season-high.
Tennessee Titans
- Caleb Farley: The Titans won 19-10 over the Colts, but he played just two snaps on special teams.
Washington Commanders
- Kendall Fuller: As the Commanders upset the Packers 23-21, Fuller finished with three tackles and a pass defended. He was also flagged for a pass interference in the second half, but it didn’t harm his team too much.Joey Slye: He’s been scoring a lot lately. Of his team’s 23 points, he scored 11 of them. He hit both of his PATs and was three for four on field goals. He hit field goals from 22 yards, 31 yards and 19 yards, missing one from 47 yards.
Logan Thomas: The Lynchburg native has been dealing with an injury and did not play in Week 7.