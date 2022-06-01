Hitting Cancer Below The Belt’s 10th annual Boxer Brief 5K returns to City Stadium

Hitting Cancer Below the Belt is celebrating a decade of raising more than $800,000 for colorectal cancer awareness and direct services in Central Virginia with their upcoming 10th annual Boxer Brief 5K.

Registration is now open for this year’s #Run2SaveBuns, which takes place Saturday, June 11, at City Stadium, Home of the Richmond Kickers. Runners, joggers, and walkers will take their marks at the starting line at 8 a.m. Chip timing will be offered.

“For our tenth Boxer Brief 5K, we are highlighting our 10-year journey of laying a solid pathway toward defeating colorectal cancer in our community,” said Mindy Conklin, founder and executive director of Hitting Cancer Below The Belt. “Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death for men and women in the United States and this event is a great way to raise the level of awareness of the issue as well as funds to provide more direct services to those who need it most in Greater Richmond.”

The 10th Annual Boxer Brief 5K Run/Walk is being held in a hybrid format this year to accommodate those who want to participate virtually or aren’t from the Richmond area. During last year’s event, which was presented in the same format, participants were able to join in on the fun from 14 different states and other countries, including participants from Ireland and Dubai.

The goal for the virtual option this year is for participants to collectively accumulate 3,100 miles through any of the following activities: walking, running, riding, swimming or paddling. Participants will have all weekend on June 11-12 to rack up their miles in any way they choose.

“We want this event to be a fun opportunity for people to get outdoors, interact, exercise, and raise awareness for the fight against colorectal cancer,” Conklin said.

This event is open for people of all ages with music, costumes, games, and prizes. Awards will be given to the overall fastest man and woman along with the top age group males and females. Team Awards are offered for Best Team Costume and Largest Team which highlights the tremendous team passion along the course.

Prior to the 5K, there will be a “Caped Colon Crusader” sprint, which is a 1/4-mile fun run for kids. Children under the age of eight are encouraged to wear their favorite cape and show how fierce and fast they are as they sprint towards the finish line. Registration for the Caped Colon Crusader sprint can be found on site on race day. There is no charge for the kids’ sprint.

HCB2 is also excited to include the High School Challenge for this year’s event. High school students can win money for their schools and designate which department will receive those funds. The student rate to participate is $30.

This year’s event registration costs $38. The cost of registration will increase to $45 starting May 31 at midnight.

Organizers are hosting a pre-race packet pick up at Richmond Kickers Happy Hour on Thursday, June 9 from 4-7 p.m., which will feature vendors, live music, and the Kickers will be offering beer, which is available for purchase.

Current sponsors for this year’s Boxer Brief 5K include the Richmond Kickers, Colon & Rectal Specialists, Bon Secours, VCU Massey Cancer Center, Meadows Urquhart Acree, & Cook, LLP, and Herff Jones, and Decorum Interiors.

There are additional sponsor opportunities and volunteer opportunities still available. For more information about the Boxer Brief 5K, visit hcb2.org/boxer-brief-5k/ or contact Hitting Cancer Below the Belt at [email protected].

