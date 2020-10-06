Hit-and-run involving lawn tractor claims life of Shenandoah man

Virginia State Police Master Trooper M. Martin is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Page County that occurred on Friday at 3:15 a.m. along the 600 block of Route 602.

A 1968 Cub Cadet lawn tractor was traveling north on Route 602 when it was struck from behind by a northbound 2001 GMC Sierra.

The driver of the lawn tractor, Kevin L. Campbell, 39, of Shenandoah, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center. Campbell later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the GMC, a 25-year-old male, of Shenandoah, fled the scene of the crash on foot before law enforcement arrived. The male was later located by law enforcement.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

