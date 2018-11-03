History of political boundaries since 1840: And how they can flip over time

The website, “Electing the House of Representatives, 1840–2016,” provides scholars and citizens with an opportunity to explore patterns in America’s democratic landscape across time. Among those scholars are students of the project’s originator, LaDale Winling. They will have the opportunity to test their predictions during the 2018 midterm elections.

Winling’s students have been learning about the political history of their districts, including the social factors and population demographics that changed throughout the past century. After studying the science of forecasting and political analysis, they have compiled their own election predictions. They will spend the evening of Nov. 6 at an election watch party, seeing how the present compares to the past — and how well their predictions perform.

Winling, an associate professor in the Virginia Tech Department of History, brings humanistic training to the study of data use through digital technologies. His most recent project, compiled in collaboration with colleagues Robert Nelson and Justin Madron in the Digital Scholarship Lab at the University of Richmond, is providing the tool his students need to make their forecasts.

“In ‘Electing the House,’ we’ve created an unprecedented research resource — an interactive, authoritative dataset,” Winling said. “We’re working with University Libraries at Virginia Tech as a repository for the data, which will benefit historians and scholars across the country.”

He also said the site is the most accurate, robust, and up-to-date set of election results in existence. Although there have been many efforts to accumulate election results, many of those are analog or stored in inaccessible archives. And some information sourced from newspaper accounts is incorrect because of misspellings, inaccurate candidate names, or faulty vote totals.

“Electing the House” involves digitally transforming archives. Beyond digitally scanned print sources or graphics, the website uses geographic information system technology to enable data to be captured, analyzed, and displayed based on shapefiles, a file format that stores data as geometric shapes within data attributes.

In the context of the website, these shapefiles allow viewers to visualize map boundaries.

“Those boundaries in digital form means you can see how districts have changed over time by decade,” Winling said. “Redistricting happens after each census, as states gain or lose political seats. You can see the effects of redistricting — including political landscapes — over time in a way never before possible.”

CityLab, an online publication of The Atlantic, recently termed the project “deliciously wonky.”