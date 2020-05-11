Historic ACC Football games being aired on conference’s YouTube channel

ACC Football fans can relive memorable games featuring some of the top players in league history beginning tonight on the conference’s YouTube channel.

The six-week series includes 28 games that begin each evening at 7 p.m.

The series kicks off Monday (May 11) and Tuesday (May 12) with a pair of games from the South’s Oldest Rivalry – North Carolina vs. Virginia. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown, in his first stint in Chapel Hill, leads the Tar Heels against the No. 9-ranked Cavaliers in a 1995 classic.

Tuesday’s game features the 1996 thriller in Charlottesville when both teams were ranked in the top 25.

Of the 28 games set for re-broadcast, 23 feature at least one ranked team, seven are matchups of two ranked squads and five include a team ranked in the top 5. The earliest games featured are the 1989 Clemson at Duke game with Steve Spurrier serving as the Blue Devils’ head coach, and the high-scoring 1990 contest between No. 1 Virginia and No. 14 Georgia Tech.

Each games will be shown as a premiere on YouTube and will be available as an archived element after the broadcast.

Week 1 (May 11-15)

May 11: No. 9 Virginia at North Carolina (1995)

May 12: No. 6 North Carolina at No. 20 Virginia (1996)

May 13: No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 NC State (2017)

May 14: No. 7 Clemson at Duke (1989)

May 15: No. 16 Boston College at No. 22 Wake Forest (2006)

Week 2 (May 18-22)

May 18: No. 6 Virginia Tech vs. No. 11 Boston College (2007)

May 19: No. 2 Clemson at Syracuse (2017)

May 20: No. 1 Florida at No. 2 Florida State (1996)

May 21: Florida State at Boston College (2017)

May 22: Pitt at No. 25 Virginia (2018)

Week 3 (May 25-29)

May 25: No. 17 Louisville at North Carolina (2017)

May 26: No. 14 Georgia Tech at No. 1 Virginia (1990)

May 27: No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (2019)

May 28: No. 9 USC at Boston College (2014)

May 29: Georgia Tech at No. 11 Miami (2017)

Week 4 (June 1-5)

June 1: Duke at Wake Forest (2017)

June 2: No. 13 Miami at Florida State (2017)

June 3: No. 3 Florida State at Miami (2014)

June 4: Virginia at Louisville (2019)

June 5: Duke at North Carolina (2019)

Week 5 (June 8-12)

June 8: No. 15 UCF at Pitt (2019)

June 9: Georgia Tech at No. 20 Clemson (2004)

June 10: Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson (2018)

June 11: No. 14 Florida State at NC State (2002)

June 12: No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (2019)

Week 6 (June 15-17)

June 15: No. 22 NC State at Syracuse (2018)

June 16: Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (2019)

June 17: North Carolina at Wake Forest (2019)

