Historian Christopher Kolakowski to speak to Rotary Club of Waynesboro on April 8

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro will hold a live-stream presentation featuring acclaimed historian Christopher Kolakowski at its weekly member meeting on Thursday, April 8.

The live stream will feature commentary by Kolakowski on the World War II Battle of Kohima. This 1944 battle between India and Japan is considered to be one of the greatest battles in British military history.

The presentation will last 30 minutes and there will be a brief Q&A session immediately after.

Community members are invited to join the live-stream program by visiting the club website www.waynesbororotary.org, clicking on the top right menu bar, and selecting “Weekly Program Schedule.” From there, click “YouTube Live Meeting Access” and you will automatically be given access.

A recording of the live stream will be available on the webpage to access any time following the program.

Raised in Fredericksburg, Kolakowski received his BA in history and mass communications from Emory & Henry College, and his MA in public history from the State University of New York at Albany.

Currently the CEO of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Kolakowski has spent his career interpreting and preserving American military history. He is the author of four books on the American Civil War and World War II and has 21 videos in the CSPAN video library.

About The Rotary Club of Waynesboro

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro is in District 7570 of Rotary International. Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit waynesbororotary.org.

