Hispanic Film Festival returns to Court Square Theater Sept 21-25
The 2022 Hispanic Film Festival returns to Court Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg on Sept 21-25.
This year’s films have been carefully selected to inform and celebrate the Spanish language and Latinx cultures by Karina Kline-Gabel, MA. Festival dates correlate with National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15). All films are subtitled in English.
“We’re thankful to JMU College of Arts and Letters Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Karina Kline-Gabel, who created this festival, and who continues to curate each year’s films,” said J.P. Gulla, Court Square Theater managing director. “We are also grateful for sponsorships from local universities, and attendance during this film festival from local schools, universities and community members.”
Films and showtimes
- “The Last Out”(Cuba) – Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. Three young Cuban baseball players leave their families and risk exile to train in Central America and chase their dreams of playing in the Major Leagues.
- Short film double feature – Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Both short films star young Indigenous Triqui and Guatemalan teens. “First Time Home” follows second generation youth who reconnect with their heritage in Mexico for the first time. “Chuj Boys of Summer” is a coming-of-age tale, following a migrant teen as he settles into life in a small town in Colorado.
- “Perfume de Gardenias” (Guatemala) – Friday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. After the death of her husband, a grieving elderly woman is enlisted by a coterie of gossipy elderly women in her neighborhood to plan and create custom funerals.
- “The Good Boss” (Spain) – Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 5 p.m. Awaiting a visit by a committee that could give his company an award for excellence, the owner of an industrial scales manufacturing business tries to resolve any problems from his workers in enough time.
Tickets are $9.50 per person; $8.50 for seniors; and $5 for students.
Tickets are available online at valleyarts.org/hispanic-film-festival
Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.