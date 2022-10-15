Hire me: Which college majors have a great job outlook in 2023?

The most in-demand college major for job opportunities in 2023 will be business management.

Majors with the Most Job Opportunities in 2023 is from scholarship platform Bold.org, which analyzed data around career outlook projections for different college majors.

According to the report, more than 370,000 job openings requiring a business management major are projected for 2023.

In education majors, the most needed are elementary school teachers.

Of the 10 majors with the most job opportunities, students who major in Finance can expect the biggest paychecks in their field after graduation.

Education, Nursing, Software Development, Computer Science & IT, Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources and Engineering also made the report as top majors.

The most in-demand job titles for Business Management majors will be General Manager and Operations Manager, according to the report, with a salary of $73,560/year.

In a technology-driven world of robots and automation, the human mind’s ability to strategize and organize will still be necessary.

“It’s a versatile degree that leaves lots of room for growth and branching off into specific branches of business, which is why there will be hundreds of thousands of job openings over the next 10 years,” the report states.

Only 68,500 job openings for engineers are expected next year.