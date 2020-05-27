Hinton man dies in motorcycle crash on Route 33 in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Kelly is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred at 4 p.m. Friday on Route 33 253 feet east of Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road).
A 2013 Triumph motorcycle was entering Route 33 from a parking lot, when it crossed the eastbound and the westbound travel lanes, ran off of the roadway, down an embankment, and collided with a drainage pipe.
The driver of the motorcycle, Marc D. Donnelly, 55, of Hinton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Donnelly was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
