Hillman gem keys Lynchburg Hillcats win, 6-1

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 10:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Lynchburg Hillcats took game two of the four game set with Winston-Salem, 6-1, using shutdown pitching to secure the win.

Lynchburg (30-36, 62-71) moves to 9-9 against Winston-Salem (32-34, 70-60) this season with the victory.

The Dash struck first with a triple off of the bat of Craig Dedelow plating Steele Walker in the first. This would be the only run of the night for Winston-Salem.

The Hillcats fired back in the home half of the second. Mitch Reeves singled to score Steven Kwan and Tyler Freeman to make it 2-1. Lynchburg never looked back.

Cody Farhat scored Jonathan Laureano with a single to third base in the fourth. Luke Wakamatsu tripled to plate Jason Rodriguez and Farhat making it a 5-1 ballgame.

The final run of the evening came off the bat of Rodriguez. His single in the eighth inning allowed Laureano to score securing the 6-1 victory.

Juan Hillman was stellar for the Hillcats (Win, 6-12) going seven full innings. He gave up only two hits and one unearned run. Dakody Clemmer came in for the eighth and shut down the Dash. Yapson Gomez took the mound in the ninth and rendered Winston-Salem scoreless once again.

Zach Lewis (Loss, 6-8) went six innings allowing five runs off of nine hits. Jake Elliot came in for relief throwing two innings. He gave up two hits and one unearned run.

The Hillcats will look to follow up tonight’s win in the third game of the series on Sunday. Lynchburg will send right-hander Cody Morris (2-1, 4.46) to the mound to face fellow righty Jorgan Cavanerio (8-3, 3.17). First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

Homestand highlights include Sandlot Sunday and Fan Appreciation Night on Monday to wrap up the season.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.