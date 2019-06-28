Hillcats shut out for the ninth time this season in loss to Wood Ducks

Lynchburg Hillcats bats went silent in the series opener to the Down East Wood Ducks, falling 7-0.

Lynchburg (4-4, 36-39) couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities offensively, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the loss to Down East (5-3, 55-23).

The Wood Ducks bats came out swinging in the first inning. Two batters in, Sam Huff went deep for his 21st longball of the season and his 6th in Down East to give the Woodies a 1-0 advantage.

In the second, Curtis Terry reached base with a one-out single. Julio Pablo Martinez reached base on an error to move Terry to third. Yanio Perez grounded out to plate Terry, advancing the Wood Ducks lead to 2-0.

Diosbel Arias started another rally in the fifth for Down East, reaching on a single. A single by Pozo drove in Árias, and Terry’s single plated Pozo. Martínez ripped a double to drive home Terry, increasing the Wood Ducks lead to 5-0 after five frames.

Down East struck again in the eighth. Martínez drew a base on balls with one away, and Pérez singled his way aboard. Franklin Rollin came up to the dish, and smashed a two-run triple to blow the door wide open on the game, making it 7-0 Woodies. Lynchburg would never threaten in the game.

Hector Hernandez (Loss, 0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings in his first start for the Hillcats this season. Evan Mitchell was tagged with five earned runs in 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Aaron Pinto fired 1.2 scoreless frames.

Sal Mendez (Win, 5-0) spun five blank frames while striking out four. Jario Beras and Scott Engler combined for four scoreless innings out of the ‘pen.

The Hillcats and Wood Ducks are back at it on Friday. Right-hander Reid Anderson (3-4, 4.02) will take the hill for Down East in the second game of the series. Lynchburg will counter with right-handed pitcher Cody Morris (1-0, 6.75), who is making just his second start of the season for the Hillcats. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:20 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Weekend highlights include Fantastic Friday, Sparking Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday’s and Saturday’s games will include postgame fireworks shows presented by Kona Ice and Central Virginia Sports Commission, respectively.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

