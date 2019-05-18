Hillcats shut down Myrtle Beach in series opener

After being perfected through five innings, the Lynchburg Hillcats offense woke up in the later innings and Lynchburg pulled away with a 2-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday night.

The Hillcats (20-19) cashed in on some late rallies as the Myrtle Beach (15-27) bullpen fell apart late.

The Hillcats and Pelicans cruised through the first six innings of the game without incident until the Lynchburg offense came alive in the bottom of the seventh.

Nolan Jones led off the inning with a walk and then found his way to second base on a throwing error by Myrtle Beach reliever Ryan Lawlor (Loss, 0-1). Oscar Gonzalez ripped a double down the left field line to score Jones for the first run of the ballgame.

Lynchburg added onto its lead in the eighth inning. Mike Rivera led off the frame with a single, and after the next two Hillcats batters were retired, Jodd Carter hit a double of his own to score Rivera and give the Hillcats a 2-0 lead. The Lynchburg bullpen got through the ninth inning without issue and Lynchburg locked down the win in the series opener.

Juan Hillman fired his second straight strong start, going 6.2 scoreless innings while allowing just five hits and one walk, recording seven strikeouts along the way. Dakody Clemmer (Win, 1-0) and Robert Broom (Save, 2) combined for 2.1 innings of scoreless relief out of the bullpen, striking out three Pelicans batters.

Alexander Vargas was lights-out for Myrtle Beach in his first Carolina League start, firing five perfect innings. Lawlor allowed one earned run in 1.2 innings of work while striking out three. Brian Glowicki allowed a run in 1.1 innings on two hits.

The Hillcats will look to secure the series win on Saturday. The Pelicans will send right-hander Erling Moreno (3-4, 7.47) to the mound as he seeks his third straight win. The Hillcats will look for another strong performance from right-hander Matt Solter (1-0, 1.50) in the middle game of the series.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 5:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Aloha Weekend continues on Saturday with Pirates vs. Royalty Night. Saturday’s contest will also include a postgame fireworks show presented by Hillcats Baseball.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

