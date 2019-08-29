Hillcats shut down Blue Rocks in 3-0 win

Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 10:33 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Lynchburg HillcatsThe Lynchburg Hillcats pitching staff shut down the Wilmington Blue Rocks from start to finish on Wednesday, winning by a 3-0 score in the third game of the series.

Lynchburg (29-34, 61-69) scored early and held on against the Blue Rocks (35-30, 79-55) for the seventh straight game between the two teams decided by three runs or fewer.

In the first inning, the Hillcats got a one-out single from Tyler Freeman. After Freeman stole second, Mitch Reeves delivered him home with a single to put the Hillcats up 1-0.

Lynchburg piled onto its advantage in the third. With one out, Steven Kwan and Freeman got aboard with back-to-back singles. Gavin Collins ripped a two-run double to expand the Hillcats’ lead to 3-0. The Hillcats would hold onto that lead for the entirety of the ballgame.

Brock Hartson (Win, 2-2) was dominant in the start, tossing seven innings while giving up just a hit and a walk, striking out seven. Aaron Pinto (Save, 3) tossed two scoreless frames on the back end out of the bullpen.

Jesse Hahn (Loss, 0-1), the MLB rehabber, opened up the contest for the Blue Rocks by spinning an inning of one-run ball. Austin Cox worked six innings while surrendering two earned runs, striking out seven batters. Robert Garcia fired a scoreless ninth inning.

The Hillcats will look to secure the series win in the finale on Thursday. The Hillcats will look to left-hander Kirk McCarty (3-6, 5.37), who will square off against lefty Daniel Lynch (4-2, 3.36). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s game will also be a Thirsty Thursday with $2 specials on Coors Lite and Yuengling. Homestand highlights also include Fantastic Friday, Sparkling Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday’s game will be Margaritaville Night at City Stadium with a Jimmy Buffett cover band and an Aloha Jersey Auction as well as a sunglasses giveaway courtesy of High Peak Sportswear. Saturday’s game will have the final fireworks show of the season at City Stadium.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: