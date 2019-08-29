Hillcats shut down Blue Rocks in 3-0 win

The Lynchburg Hillcats pitching staff shut down the Wilmington Blue Rocks from start to finish on Wednesday, winning by a 3-0 score in the third game of the series.

Lynchburg (29-34, 61-69) scored early and held on against the Blue Rocks (35-30, 79-55) for the seventh straight game between the two teams decided by three runs or fewer.

In the first inning, the Hillcats got a one-out single from Tyler Freeman. After Freeman stole second, Mitch Reeves delivered him home with a single to put the Hillcats up 1-0.

Lynchburg piled onto its advantage in the third. With one out, Steven Kwan and Freeman got aboard with back-to-back singles. Gavin Collins ripped a two-run double to expand the Hillcats’ lead to 3-0. The Hillcats would hold onto that lead for the entirety of the ballgame.

Brock Hartson (Win, 2-2) was dominant in the start, tossing seven innings while giving up just a hit and a walk, striking out seven. Aaron Pinto (Save, 3) tossed two scoreless frames on the back end out of the bullpen.

Jesse Hahn (Loss, 0-1), the MLB rehabber, opened up the contest for the Blue Rocks by spinning an inning of one-run ball. Austin Cox worked six innings while surrendering two earned runs, striking out seven batters. Robert Garcia fired a scoreless ninth inning.

The Hillcats will look to secure the series win in the finale on Thursday. The Hillcats will look to left-hander Kirk McCarty (3-6, 5.37), who will square off against lefty Daniel Lynch (4-2, 3.36). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's game will also be a Thirsty Thursday with $2 specials on Coors Lite and Yuengling. Homestand highlights also include Fantastic Friday, Sparkling Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday's game will be Margaritaville Night at City Stadium with a Jimmy Buffett cover band and an Aloha Jersey Auction as well as a sunglasses giveaway courtesy of High Peak Sportswear. Saturday's game will have the final fireworks show of the season at City Stadium.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

