Hillcats K 11, but Dash get win in series opener

Published Friday, Jul. 26, 2019, 10:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Lynchburg Hillcats played the Winston-Salem Dash at City Stadium in the first of six straight that the two will see against each other, with Winston-Salem taking Friday’s game 7-4.

Lynchburg (15-19, 47-54) went went back-and-forth with the Dash (17-18, 55-44) until a three-run fifth gave Winston-Salem the lead for good.

Winston-Salem opened the scoring in the first inning. JJ Muno singled to begin the ballgame, and a double by Steele Walker plated him for a 1-0 Dash advantage.

Steven Kwan helped kickstart the Lynchburg offense with a one-out double in the bottom of the first inning. Mitch Reeves smacked a double of his own to score Kwan, tying the game at 1-1.

Jameson Fisher began the second inning with a single. Tate Blackman ripped the first of his two RBI doubles of the ballgame, scoring Fisher to push Winston-Salem ahead once again by a 2-1 margin.

The lead wouldn’t last long for the Dash. In the third inning, Tyler Freeman hit a one-out single and then stole second base. Wilbis Santiago delivered an RBI single to knot the game up once again at 2-2.

The Dash sped ahead in the fifth frame. With two out, Muno hit a single to get aboard. Mitch Roman followed suit, and an error by Reeves at first base allowed Walker to reach base. The error also gave Muno an opportunity to score. With two in scoring position, Craig Dedelow ripped a two-run single to give the Dash a 5-2 lead.

The two teams exchanged zeroes until the eighth inning. Fisher drew a leadoff walk, and then with two outs Blackman hit another RBI double to score him. A single by Muno plated Blackman, extending the Winston-Salem lead to 7-2.

The Hillcats had some fight in them in the ninth inning. Reeves drew a walk to begin the frame. Will Benson then cracked a line drive into right-center field, scoring Reeves with an RBI triple for Benson’s second three-bagger of the game. But it wouldn’t be enough as the ‘Cats fell 7-3.

Kirk McCarty (Loss, 2-3) coughed up four runs (two earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings of work in the start for Lynchburg. Randy Valladares surrendered a run over 1.1 innings. Manuel Alvarez was tagged with two runs in two frames and Aaron Pinto twirled a scoreless ninth inning.

Jonathan Stiever (Win, 4-3) dazzled for Winston-Salem, allowing two earned runs over six frames while punching out six batters. Bennett Sousa blanked Lynchburg over two innings while Jake Elliott allowed a run in the ninth, closing the door on the win for the Dash.

The Hillcats and Dash are back at it on Saturday night. Right-hander Juan Mota (1-0, 3.60) will make his second career Carolina League start. He will be opposed by righty Kade McClure (2-1, 2.32) who will make his second appearance against the Hillcats this season. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 5:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Saturday’s contest will feature postgame fireworks sponsored by Central Virginia Federal Credit Union. Sunday’s game is a Sandlot Sunday, where all kids in attendance will be able to run the bases following the conclusion of the contest.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

Like this: Like Loading...