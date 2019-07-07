Hillcats crushed by Carolina Mudcats, 12-5

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped the opener of a three-game series against the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday, losing 12-5.

The Hillcats (11-7, 43-42) did not score after the third inning as the Mudcats (10-8, 49-38) rattled off seven unanswered runs to break a 5-5 tie.

The Mudcats started the scoring with four runs in the first. Ryan Aguilar walked and moved to second on a fielder’s choice. Rob Henry scored Aguilar with an RBI single to give the Muddies a 1-0 lead. After a Eddie Silva walk loaded the bases, Zach Clark cleared them with a three-run double to open up a 4-0 lead.

Lynchburg cut the deficit in half with two runs in the second. Gavin Collins blasted a two-run shot, his fifth of the year, to trim Carolina’s lead to 4-2.

In the second, Devin Hairston led off the inning with a double and scored on an RBI double from Tristin Lutz to widen the gap to 5-2.

The Indians affiliate scored three runs in the third inning to tie the game. Tyler Friis singled to lead off the inning and stole second base. After an error moved Friis to third, he scored on a sacrifice fly from Steven Kwan. Later in the inning, Tyler Freeman singled ahead of an Oscar Gonzalez two-run shot, his seventh, to knot the ballgame at 5-5.

That capped the scoring for the Hillcats as Carolina would go on to score seven unanswered runs the rest of the way, starting in the fourth inning. Wes Rogers walked and moved to second base on an errant pick off throw. A batter later, Ryan Aguilar served an RBI single to right field, plating Rogers for a 6-5 advantage. Aguilar would later score on an RBI ground out.

Carolina scored twice more in the fifth. Clark got aboard on an error and Julio Garcia doubled to put runners at second and third. Devin Hairston singled them both home to give the Muddies a 9-5 lead.

The Brewers affiliate capped the scoring with three runs in the seventh. Carolina sent nine hitters to plate, capitalizing on five walks and a hit batter. They scored two runs on consecutive bases loaded walks and another on a sacrifice fly.

Justin Garza (Loss, 4-6) started for Lynchburg and allowed seven earned runs on five hits in 3.1 innings. He walked five and struck out four. Aaron Pinto gave up two runs (one earned) in 1.2 frames, while Anderson Polanco yielded three earned runs while walking six in 1.2 inning of work. Jonathan Teaney worked 1.1 scoreless.

Nelson Hernandez (Win, 9-6) worked five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits. Cody Beckman and J.T. Hintzen combined for four scoreless innings.

The Hillcats continue their series with the middle game of the three-game set. Left-hander Hector Hernandez (1-1, 2.19) will take the mound for Lynchburg against Muddies righty Noah Zavolas (4-3, 2.94).

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on July 17 for a six-game home stand against Fayetteville and Frederick. Homestand highlights include Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fantastic Friday, Sparkling Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday’s post-game fireworks show will be presented by Pepsi while Saturday’s will be presented by Kona Ice.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

