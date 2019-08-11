Hillcats complete sweep of P-Nats with Sunday shutout

The Lynchburg Hillcats rode through Sunday’s matchup on solid pitching, winning 1-0 over the Potomac Nationals.

Lynchburg (24-24, 56-59) sweeps the series over the P-Nats (27-23, 57-60), their first sweep since early July. The team now sits 2.5 games out of a playoff spot in the CL North.

In the fourth inning, Will Benson doubled to the right field corner, stole third, and came across the plate on a throwing error by second baseman Kyle Marinconz.

Neither team was able to score for the rest of the game, rendering the final score 1-0.

Lynchburg sent righty Brock Hartson (Win, 1-1) to the mound who went six innings, giving up only three hits and no runs for his longest outing of the season. He reached a game-high six strikeouts. The Hillcats then called on Justin Garza (Save, 1) in relief shutting down the P-Nats over three innings.

Carson Teel (Loss, 6-3), the starter for the P-Nats, went six full innings allowing one run on five hits. Gabe Klobosits came in for relief, giving up two hits and no runs in two innings. Franke Barlow took the mound for the Nationals and pitched a scoreless ninth.

After a day off tomorrow, the Hillcats will travel to Wilmington to take on the Blue Rocks. Neither team has announced their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:25 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on August 16 when the Carolina Mudcats, A-Adv. affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers come to town for a three-game set. Weekend highlights include First Responders Night on Saturday with post-game fireworks sponsored by Hill City Pharmacy. Friday’s contest will also feature a post-game fireworks show presented by Pepsi. Sunday’s game will be a Sandlot Sunday where all kids in attendance will be able to run the bases after the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

