highland springs man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A Highland Springs man pleaded guilty this week to distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, Deric Wallace Peacock, 39, used Wickr, an encrypted messaging service, to distribute child pornography using his “vapastor” user account.

At the time that Peacock distributed the child pornography, he was on probation for two prior state court convictions for procuring sex acts by computer of an individual believed to be under the age of 15.

Peacock is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2023. Due to his prior enticement conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison.