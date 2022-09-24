Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
highland springs man pleads guilty in child pornography case
Local

Highland Springs man pleads guilty in child pornography case

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A Highland Springs man pleaded guilty this week to distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, Deric Wallace Peacock, 39, used Wickr, an encrypted messaging service, to distribute child pornography using his “vapastor” user account.

At the time that Peacock distributed the child pornography, he was on probation for two prior state court convictions for procuring sex acts by computer of an individual believed to be under the age of 15.

Peacock is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2023. Due to his prior enticement conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

court law

Former Newport News police officer pleads guilty in child pornography case
Staff/Wire
police-fire-ems

Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash
Staff/Wire

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662.

voices of alzheimers

Alzheimer’s advocates launch new non-profit to give patients and caregivers a voice
Crystal Graham

Leading U.S. Alzheimer’s advocates launched a new 501(c)4 organization this week titled Voices of Alzheimer’s.

saraya

Debut of Saraya gives Tony Khan, AEW chance to reboot women’s division
Chris Graham
a star is born

 ‘Wonders from Webb’ program offered Sept. 30 at Blue Ridge Music Center
Crystal Graham
the paramount theater

United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount in November
Crystal Graham
10k dairy days donation

Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry
Crystal Graham