Highland County’s popular Barn Quilt Trail has a new look, more than 50 barn quilts to explore

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a completely revised and expanded version of its popular Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure.

Highland County’s Barn Quilt Trail was the first in Virginia, beginning in 2011 with just 13 barn quilts in the brochure. The updated brochure has over 50 barn quilts for travelers to explore.

Barn quilts are colorful painted wooden squares and diamonds that hang on barns, outbuildings and homes. These unique works of art are the merger of traditional roles on the farm, blending the customs of quilting bees together with outdoor barn work into a beautiful combination.

Highland County’s barn quilts have interesting names like “Colaw Apple,” “Tree of Paradise,” “Love in a Mist,” “Five Reds,” and “Spirit Soars.” There is often a story behind the name that corresponds with the design. The barn quilt may represent the love of plants, animals or other natural wonders, showcase a business, or memorialize a special friend or moment. The public is invited to learn about the history and inspiration of Highland County’s barn quilts in the brochure. Whether viewing the county’s LOVEwork letters in Monterey, striking designs at a former mill in McDowell or an old maple syrup-producing barn with multiple barn quilts on it in Blue Grass, everyone can enjoy the beauty of the towns, hills, hollows, fields and forests of Highland County while experiencing the barn quilt trail. Can you spot them all?

The Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure will be available at local businesses and The Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s office at The Highland Center in Monterey. A corresponding website with digital versions of the brochure is available at www.highlandcounty.org/barn-quilt-trail. For children of all ages, there are even barn quilt design templates online to be printed out and colored in.

For inspiration, use the colors of a current barn quilt on the trail or create your own! Have fun, and happy trails!

The Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure is brought to you in part through the 2020 Wanderlove Grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, visit www.highlandcounty.org.

