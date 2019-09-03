Highland County: Route 654 closed for bridge work Sept. 9 – Oct. 31

Published Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019, 11:23 am

Part of Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) in Highland County is scheduled to close Thursday, Sept. 9, for a bridge rehabilitation project.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation will replace portions of the bridge over a tributary of Bull Pasture River. The work is expected to be complete Thursday, October 31. All work is weather permitting.

During construction, Route 654 will be closed between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road). Detour signs will guide traffic as follows:

Northbound drivers will go west on Route 618 (Church Hill Road), north on Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road) and then east on Route 624 (Jack Mountain Road) to return to Route 654.

Southbound drivers will go west on Route 624, south on Route 617 and then east on Route 618 (Church Hill Road) to return to Route 654.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

