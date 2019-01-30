High winds, low temps impacting travel in Shenandoah Valley

Travelers in the northern Shenandoah Valley may encounter snow covered and icy roads in various areas. Thanks to high winds and below freezing temperatures on Wednesday, January 30, snow from the January 29 storm is drifting and sticking on some road surfaces. Temperatures are expected to be in the low single digits tonight. These temperatures do not allow road chemicals to work effectively. Virginia Department of Transportation crews will be out tonight to clear roads as needed.

Shenandoah and Frederick counties have the most drifting, but travelers throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia should drive with extreme caution and assume any wet or damp surface contains ice. All vehicle occupants should use seat belts.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.