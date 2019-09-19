High Purity Systems to invest $8.5M to expand in Manassas

High Purity Systems, Inc., a leading provider of mechanical piping systems for a broad range of industries, will invest approximately $8.5 million to grow its manufacturing operation in the City of Manassas.

The company will expand into a new, 30,000-square-foot facility in order to increase production capabilities for piping fabrication. The project will create 105 new jobs.

“Innovative manufacturers like High Purity Systems are thriving due to the region’s competitive operating costs, strong pipeline of skilled talent, and extensive transportation network,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Virginia’s existing businesses play an important role in fostering economic vitality, and when they choose to reinvest and expand, it helps generate and sustain economic development throughout the Commonwealth. With a wide range of clients across cutting-edge and emerging industries, High Purity Systems is an emblem of 21st-century manufacturing, and we thank the company for its continued commitment to the City of Manassas.”

In business for over 30 years and based in the City of Manassas, High Purity Systems, Inc. (HPS) specializes in solving complex, highly technical mechanical projects for a variety of industries including microelectronics, biopharmaceutical, aerospace, food and beverage manufacturers, and other industrial companies. In addition to traditional mechanical services, HPS’ expertise includes fabricating and installing critical process piping systems, performing orbital welding and other specialty welding services, and manufacturing skidded piping systems.

“High Purity Systems has thrived in the City of Manassas for more than three decades, and we are honored that the company has again chosen to reinvest in the Commonwealth for its latest multi-million-dollar expansion,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This homegrown manufacturer is a valued corporate partner that will continue to benefit from the region’s robust infrastructure, world-renowned workforce, and strategic access to its growing customer base. We look forward to HPS’ continued success in Virginia, and to the creation of 105 new, high-paying manufacturing jobs.”

“High Purity Systems, Inc. is proud to partner with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the City of Manassas Economic Development Authority to expand our operations,” said Jody Ralston, CEO of High Purity Systems, Inc. “Our company and our employees’ families have deep roots in the area, which is why we’re thrilled to remain in the City of Manassas and the Commonwealth of Virginia. This expansion significantly increases our capacity to serve our industrial and government client base throughout the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, as well as our national fabrication customers.”

HPS is seeking individuals with any level of experience in Project Management, Estimating, Engineering, BIM/VDC/CAD, Welding, Mechanical Helper, Marketing, Accounting, as well as anyone looking for an exciting career in the Piping and Metal Trades. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at highpurity.com/careers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Manassas to secure the project for Virginia and will support HPS’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is eligible to receive Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment, as well as a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“High Purity Systems, Inc. has become a vital part of the Manassas business community with ties to several of the City’s largest employers in aerospace and advanced manufacturing,” said Mayor Harry J. Parrish II. “We are proud to have created an environment in which companies like HPS are able to thrive and grow, helping make the City of Manassas a regional employment center with one of the highest percentages of high-wage jobs in professional and technical services in Virginia.”

“High-paying, skilled jobs are a critical component of our efforts to diversify Virginia’s economy,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike. “The investment that High Purity Systems, Inc. is making in the City of Manassas strengthens our community by creating these high-paying jobs closer to home.”