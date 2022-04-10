High Point walks off to even series against Longwood

The High Point Panthers won in dramatic fashion with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Longwood. The victory brings High Point’s conference record back to over .500

“(I told them to) keep their heads up,” said head coach Chad Oxendine. “Tomorrow is going to be the same type of game, the team that comes with the most energy and executes the best will win the series.”

Miggy Echazarretta played hero in today’s thrilling Panthers’ (11-20, 6-5) victory. Echazarretta hit the walk-off single to even the series and finished with two hits and two RBI in four at-bats.

Again, Longwood (14-18, 6-2) struck first blood in the top half of the first inning. Hayden Harris led the game off with a double down the left field line, and Michael Peterson followed up with a bunt single to put Lancers on the corners. Jack Schnell then reached on a throwing error by the pitcher Teddy Meritt that saw both Harris and Peterson score to give Longwood the two-run lead.

The next three innings saw zeroes for both sides as the starters hit a groove and got comfortable.

High Point put up three in the home half of the fifth to take their first lead of the series. Charlie Klingler started the inning off with a walk, and Adam Stuart singled and advanced to second to give the Panthers two runners in scoring position. Cole Singsank then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Klingler. A double by Javon Fields and an infield single from Echazarreta saw two more Panthers score and give them the one run lead.

The Lancers responded immediately in the top half of the sixth. Jack Schnell got the inning started with a single up the middle, and Gregory Ryan reached on an error to give Longwood two baserunners. Dylan Wilkinson hit a sac bunt to move the runners up, and Corbin McCloud’s groundball out saw Schnell cross home. Keondre Shelton followed up with a two-run home run to cap off the three run inning to live the Lancers the two run lead right back.

The Panthers brought the game back within one in the bottom of the seventh after Blake Sutton doubled down the left field line and Fields brought him home with a single.

High Point rallied in the bottom of the ninth to walk off against the Lancers. Carr had doubled down the left field line to start the inning, but a fielder’s choice on Singsank’s at-bat saw Carr out at third with one on at first. Three consecutive singles by Sutton, Fields and Echazarretta saw two runners score and give the Panthers the dramatic victory.

Teddy Merritt started on the mound for the Pantehrs and went six innings and surrendered five unearned runs on five hits and struck out five. Sean Duffy (2-1) finished the game off and allowed just one hit and no runs and struck out three himself on the way to his second victory of the season.

Kevin Warunek started on the mound for Longwood and pitched four innings and surrendered just three hits and no runs. Dylan Saale came on in relief and pitched one inning and gave up three runs on four hits. Logan Berrier (0-3) pitched the final 2.1 innings and was on the mound for the walkoff. Berrier struck out two and gave up three runs.

Longwood finish their series with High Point tomorrow at 1 p.m. with the weekend series currently tied at one win apiece.

