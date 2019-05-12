High Fidelity to Perform May 17 at Court Square Theater

Court Square Theater welcomes the traditional bluegrass band High Fidelity to the stage Friday, May 17 at 7 pm.

High Fidelity formed in early 2014, and immediately took first place in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards. Their debut record, recorded live in one room with minimal isolation, has been critically acclaimed.

The band consists of five stellar musicians and singers who are steeped in the sounds of tradition: Jeremy Stephens (guitar, lead vocals), Corrina Rose Logston (fiddle, vocals), Kurt Stephenson (banjo, vocals), Vickie Vaughn (bass), and Daniel Amick (mandolin).

Court Square Theater hosts High Fidelity on Friday, May 17. Doors open at 6 pm, with the show beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are $14 advance and $16 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google