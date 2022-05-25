HHS issues call to agencies: Prioritize the mental health of children

Children’s mental health has risen to one of the most important issues facing government and governmental agencies and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including substance abuse, youth mental health, and suicide.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and affiliated agencies released a joint letter today encouraging states, tribes and jurisdictions to prioritize and maximize efforts to strengthen children’s mental health needs and to expand access to quality pediatric mental health care.

The letter outlines HHS’ plans to support and facilitate state-level coordination across federal funding streams to advance and expand mental health services for children.

“I have called on our leaders across the entire department to work together and pull every available lever to support President Biden’s call to strengthen the mental health of Americans,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We are encouraging our state, tribal, and community partners to do the same, especially for our littlest ones. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to providing critical mental health services for children and their families to build resilience and thrive.”

In December, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory that reviewed many factors driving the national youth mental health crisis. The report confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic “exacerbated the unprecedented stressors young people already faced, as they have navigated pandemic-related deaths of family and friends, illness, economic instability, and fear and loneliness.”

The call for more services comes during National Mental Health Awareness Month which is recognized in May each year.

The letter was signed by leaders of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), and the Administration for Community Living (ACL).

Read the full letter on HRSA.gov.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

