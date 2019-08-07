HHS approves grants to VCU for aging research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin has announced a grant award of $77,625 from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for aging research.

“As our population ages and people live longer, we are going to need an even better understanding of the aging process and how to make life healthier and more comfortable for those in their senior years,” said McEachin. “This grant can contribute to that goal and I look forward to seeing the subsequent research developed by VCU.”

He also announced a grant award of $3,074,700 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for maternal and child health services.

“The rate of maternal deaths is simply unacceptable,” said McEachin. “In such a wealthy nation, with a sophisticated healthcare system, every mother and infant should have access to quality healthcare, to the best healthcare. This funding can contribute to making that happen.”

According to a recent study, the US has the highest maternal death rates in the developed world. Only in the United States is the number of perinatal maternal deaths rising.

