HFD, partners send swift water rescue crew to coast

A multidisciplinary team consisting of Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) personnel and others from the region left for the Virginia coast on Thursday to support emergency efforts related to Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact.

The effort, operating under the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), includes four representatives from HFD in addition to personnel from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, and the City of Staunton Fire and Rescue Department. The team includes personnel who have special advanced training to respond to emergencies involving swift water as a result of flooding. In all, 11 personnel with equipment are deploying for approximately 72 hours with the ability to extend, if necessary.

“We have an incredible and well-trained team of swift water rescue personnel here at HFD and with our partners in the Shenandoah Valley. We are always ready to come to the aid of those in need, no matter where that might be,” HFD Fire Chief Ian Bennett said. The Regional Swift Water Team has previously deployed during regional and national emergencies.

