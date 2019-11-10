HFD lieutenant completes prestigious national program

Harrisonburg Fire Department Lt. Matthew Bauserman recently completed the Managing Officer Program from the National Fire Academy.

The two-year program introduces emerging leaders to personal and professional skills in change management, risk reduction and adaptive leadership.

Bauserman is the first from the Harrisonburg department to participate and complete the program. He hopes what he has learned from the Managing Officer Program will help with professional development within the department, as well as developing future officers and leaders to serve the community.

“As a whole, this course will help me develop as an officer and become a stronger leader for the Harrisonburg Fire Department,” Bauserman said. “I’m eager to share what I have learned with the rest of our team and help others achieve their goals.”

In addition to several prerequisite and on-campus courses, Bauserman had to complete a capstone project addressing a topic specific to HFD. For his project, Bauserman evaluated the promotional processes for the ranks of lieutenant, captain and battalion chief within the department, looking at ways to improve them for the future.

“We are extremely proud of Lt. Bauserman and his accomplishments in the Managing Officer Program,” HFD Chief Ian Bennett said. “We look forward to using the ideas and skills he has learned to continually improving our department to help the Harrisonburg Fire Department better serve the community.”

The Managing Officer Program is a new program offered at the National Fire Academy with 307 graduates since its inception. The academy is the preeminent learning environment for fire service leaders in the United States.

