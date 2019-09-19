Hershey Manufacturing Boot Camp adds fall session

Published Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, 6:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The application period is now open for a new fall session of Hershey Company’s Manufacturing Boot Camp program.

The training program will run Oct. 7-11, and is designed to help fast track individuals with high school diplomas or GEDs to an in-demand, top-paying career, as well as generate qualified applicants for Hershey’s Industrial Manufacturing Technician apprenticeship program.

Training is provided by Hershey and supported through a $4 million American Apprenticeship Initiative grant awarded to the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board by the U. S. Department of Labor’s Employment & Training Administration.

The program was recently featured in the Virginia Business magazine.

This marks the first fall session of the Boot Camp, which has previously been held once a year in June. It is geared for individuals who want to learn more about working in a food manufacturing operation. Anyone with a high school diploma or GED is eligible to apply, and selected participants will be paid to attend. Attendees will receive classroom training on manufacturing, safety, and regulatory requirements in a food manufacturing operation, what it means to be a registered apprentice, as well as ‘soft’ skills like teamwork, problem solving, and managing personal finances. Participants will also receive an intensive orientation from Hershey employees on their working environment, expectations, and tips on how to achieve career success. Part of the training will include on-the-job coaching by Hershey trainers and supervisors.

Participants are selected for the Boot Camp following completion of an application process, and will be paid $11.95 per hour to attend. Successful completers of the program will be invited to continue working at $11.95 through System One staffing firm. Successful performance and attendance could lead to consideration for a direct position at Hershey that starts at just over $19 per hour.

Applications will be accepted through September 23, 2019. Anyone interested should visit www.vcwvalley.com/hershey-boot-camp for more information and to fill out an interest form, or text “APPLY” to 540.435.7679.

For more information contact Heidi King at HKing@vcwvalley.com.