Hershey Chocolate announces Manufacturing Boot Camp

Hershey Chocolate of Virginia has announced its fifth Manufacturing Boot Camp, a two-week paid training that fast tracks job candidates to top-paying apprenticeships in entry manufacturing.

The Hershey Boot Camp is geared for individuals who want to learn more about working in a food manufacturing career.

Anyone with a high school diploma or GED is eligible to apply. Candidates selected to attend will be paid to participate in three days of off-site classroom instruction on manufacturing, safety, and regulatory requirements in a food manufacturing operation, as well as soft skills like teamwork, problem solving, and managing personal finances, followed by hands-on training on the production site.

To apply, call to schedule a time at 540-466-8208

