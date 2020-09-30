Herring: ‘Voter harassment and intimidation will not be tolerated in Virginia’

You no doubt heard President Trump last night spinning wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud and urging his supporters to, ahem, make themselves seen at polling places.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring sure did.

“The president is blatantly urging his supporters to congregate at polling places, go inside, and ostensibly harass and intimidate voters. There are both state and federal protections in place to protect voters from being harassed or intimidated while trying to exercise their right to vote,” said Herring, highlighting protections in both state and federal law against voter intimidation, as well as highlighting the actual duties of poll watchers in Virginia.

Poll watchers in Virginia are authorized individuals from specific parties or campaigns who are allowed inside the polling place on Election Day only, in order to monitor the conduct of the election.

According to poll watcher guidance, poll watchers must present an authorization form, signed by the party chair or candidate, to the Chief Officer of Election.

Poll watchers are not permitted to campaign inside the polling place, and are not to wear political clothing, buttons, signs, or in any way display preference to any party or candidate.

In addition, poll watchers cannot loiter or congregate, give, offer, or show any ballot, ticket, or other campaign material to any person, stop or delay a qualified voter, or interfere with the orderly conduct of the election.

They’re also prohibited from providing assistance to voters who need help in casting their ballots.

“While there are authorized ‘poll watchers’ who monitor polls on Election Day, their duties are clearly laid out, and they do not include what President Trump has suggested. Voter harassment and intimidation will not be tolerated in Virginia,” Herring said.

Story by Chris Graham

Comments