Herring urges Virginians: Explore options on Healthcare.gov

Attorney General Mark Herring is urging Virginians to take advantage of the open enrollment period on Healthcare.gov that ends on Tuesday.

“The country is still in the middle of an unprecedented health crisis, and, unfortunately, we continue to see surges across the nation with the number of COVID cases at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic,” Herring said.

“I want to encourage Virginians to take advantage of the last few days of this open enrollment period to check out your coverage options on Healthcare.gov, especially if you have experienced COVID-related job-loss and have subsequently lost your employer-sponsored health care. These past several months have shown us just how important health care coverage really is in making sure that Virginians, their families and communities stay safe and healthy.”

Many Virginians have lost or could lose their employer-sponsored health care coverage because of job-loss due to COVID-19, and these individuals should check Healthcare.gov and see what their coverage options are.

Hundreds of thousands of Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits with the Virginia Employment Commission since the start of the pandemic. Some Virginians may even be eligible for all or part of their out of pocket costs to be covered as well.

