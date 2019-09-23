Herring urges Congress to close ammunition sale loophole

Attorney General Mark Herring and a coalition of 21 other attorneys general sent a letter today to congressional leaders urging their support of legislation that extends existing background check requirements on firearm sales to also include ammunition sales.

Herring and his colleagues argue these background checks would decrease gun violence by stopping individuals who are prohibited from purchasing a gun from also obtaining ammunition.

“Jaime’s Law would close a gaping loophole and add another commonsense tool to protect our communities against gun violence,” said Herring. “Individuals who are already prohibited from purchasing firearms should not have the ability to purchase ammunition that they could potentially use to catastrophic ends. This law would help keep ammunition out of the hands of dangerous individuals, ultimately making our communities and our families safer.”

Jaime’s Law is named after Jaime Guttenberg, who was 14 years old when she was one of 17 students and teachers killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The bill would make it illegal for individuals who are already “prohibited purchasers” under federal law—including convicted felons, domestic abusers, and individuals with serious mental health conditions— to purchase or possess ammunition.

Under this new law, in order to purchase ammunition, individuals would either have to be licensed to own a firearm or undergo a background check. Federal law already places these requirements on firearms sales and extending those same requirements to ammunition can reduce gun violence and suicide.

Jaime’s Law is currently with the House Judiciary Committee. The Attorneys General ask the Committee to give the bill their support and urge the House and the Senate to ensure this important bill is passed to help keep communities safe.

Joining Attorney General in sending the letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.