Herring: No deal with Sackler Family, Purdue Pharma

Published Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019, 6:45 pm

Attorney General Mark Herring issued the following statement on the rumored agreement between some state attorneys general and Purdue Pharma.

“I have not agreed to any settlement with Purdue or the Sackler Family and I won’t unless and until I am sure it is in the best interest of Virginians. Purdue and the Sacklers will never be able to undo all the damage they have done, but at the very least, they must face real, significant, personal accountability for their lies and for the pain and heartbreak they have caused.”

Herring has sued four members of the Sackler Family and Purdue Pharma for their role in creating and perpetuating the opioid crisis, and for fraudulently taking billions of dollars from Purdue Pharma in an attempt to put money beyond the reach of the Commonwealth of Virginia and other parties who may be entitled to damages.