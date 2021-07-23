Herring joins President Biden at Victims of Crime Act signing

Attorney General Mark Herring joined President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, members of Congress, victims’ advocates, and others at the White House for the signing of the Victims of Crime Act on Thursday.

Herring has advocated for key changes to be made to VOCA that provide critical financial support to victims of violent crimes and their families.

“Crime victims and their families deserve the support they need to help them on their path towards healing, and I was proud to join President Biden for the signing of these important fixes to the Victims of Crime Act,” Herring said.

“As attorney general, I have made victim advocacy a top priority through outreach and implementing programs and other initiatives to protect victims of domestic violence, improving the way Virginia responds to sexual violence, and combating human trafficking,” Herring said. “The increased funding and flexibility for VOCA-funded programs included in this legislation will greatly benefit victims and their families in Virginia and give them even more support and resources.”