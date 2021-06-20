Herring earns endorsements of SEIU groups

SEIU 32BJ and SEIU Virginia 512 and its 10,000 members have endorsed Attorney General Mark Herring for re-election.

“Attorney General Mark Herring has been a reliable champion for immigrants and working families because he understands how critical they are to Virginia’s economy and communities,” said 32BJ SEIU Vice President Jaime Contreras. “He has a strong track record of improving wages and working conditions for essential workers hit hardest by COVID and poverty.”

“We are enthusiastically supporting Attorney General Herring for reelection because he is a fierce fighter for working families who we can count on to have our backs,” said SEIU Virginia 512 President David Broder. “Hardworking Virginians need leaders who will fight alongside us for fair wages, paid sick and family leave, collective bargaining, racial and economic justice and more. He understands the needs of working people — brown, Black, white, and API — and has the track records to prove it. We are proud to endorse him for attorney general and are ready to get to work.”

“I have worked hard over the past eight years to ensure workers rights are protected. That’s why I’m proud to have the support of 32BJ SEIU and SEIU Virginia 512 to continue working together in the fight against wage theft and worker exploitation,” Herring said. “The hard work of our brothers and sisters in labor is the foundation of a strong economy and a prosperous Virginia.”