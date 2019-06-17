Herring defends Virginia uranium ban before U.S. Supreme Court

Attorney General Mark R. Herring comments on the U.S. Supreme Court decision today upholding Virginia’s ban on uranium mining. The Court agreed with Attorney General Herring that Virginia has the right to enact a moratorium on uranium mining within its borders.

“This is a big win for the health and safety of Virginians and our environment. Our ban on uranium mining has protected our citizens, communities, local economies, and waterways for more than 30 years, and the Supreme Court has now confirmed that we are well within our rights as a state to decide that a risky, potentially dangerous activity like uranium mining is not for us.”

Attorney General Herring successfully defended the ban in both federal district court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

