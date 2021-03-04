Herring creates Worker Protection Unit: Aim is to stop worker exploitation

A new unit in the Office of Attorney General will work to coordinate efforts across state government with the goal of bringing cases and enforcement actions to stop worker exploitation.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday the designation of the OAG’s first Worker Protection Unit, a multidisciplinary team of prosecutors and attorneys that will focus on investigating, stopping and prosecuting individuals and businesses who unlawfully engage in worker exploitation, in addition to educating Virginia workers on their rights.

According to a 2012 report by the Joint Audit and Legislative Review Commission, up to one-third of audited employers misclassify employees. The report estimated that, as of 2012, the practice of worker misclassification “lowered Virginia’s state income tax collections as much as $28 million per year, in addition to the reduction in pay and benefits suffered by workers who are misclassified.

“Misclassification, payroll fraud, and wage theft are somewhat complicated terms, but at their simplest they are all instances of business owners and managers stealing from their hardworking employees,” Herring said. “This new Worker Protection Unit is going to help root out cases of worker exploitation and wage theft and send a clear signal to Virginia workers that we’ve got their back, and to bad businesses that we are watching, and we will prosecute them if they try to take advantage of their workers, or steal from their employees or the Commonwealth.”

Worker misclassification – one of the most common forms of worker exploitation – involves falsely identifying individuals as “independent contractors” when they are really employees. This allows employers to avoid paying unemployment and other taxes on workers and to avoid the costs of covering the employees with workers’ compensation and unemployment insurances, and it has been consistently shown to drive down the wages of other workers.

“For way too long, Virginia’s weak worker protection laws have made it way too easy for business managers, owners, and labor brokers to cheat their workers and cheat the Commonwealth,” Herring said. “Managers and owners hope that workers won’t notice that they’re being stolen from, or will simply be too afraid to complain because they don’t want to lose their job or worse. It’s a really insidious form of exploitation that hides in plain sight.

“Thankfully, that is finally starting to change with the enactment of new laws to protect workers from wage theft and misclassification, and to make these crimes easier to detect and easier to charge. We are going to do all we can to enforce these new protections, even as we keep fighting to enact even stronger protections for workers,” Herring said.

The new Worker Protection Unit will be led by a dedicated criminal prosecutor who will investigate claims of worker exploitation, build cases, and convene a multidisciplinary team of attorneys and state agencies as needed to advance cases and ensure the Commonwealth is working in a coordinated fashion to combat worker exploitation. The unit will also work to educate Virginia workers on their rights under Virginia and federal law.

The multidisciplinary team will include OAG attorneys with expertise in labor law, tax law, insurance law, criminal prosecution, and laws and regulations governing the construction industry, as well as additional attorneys and subject matter expertise as necessary.

“The formation of the Worker Protection Unit sends a strong message to those who exploit workers and steal tax dollars in Virginia,” said Ron Meischker, director of industry labor and compliance with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “We applaud General Herring for taking the initiative to protect the Commonwealth’s workers.”

“Virginia workers deserve an attorney general who will stand up for them to protect their rights and their paychecks, and they’ve got one in Attorney General Herring,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw. “I’ve served in the legislature for more than 40 years with seventeen different AGs and I believe this is the most significant pro-worker move that I’ve ever seen a Virginia Attorney General make.”

“Virginians should never have to worry about being taken advantage of or exploited by their employer. Not only does worker exploitation and misclassification cheat hardworking Virginians out of money, but it cheats the state out of money as well. It’s a crime and it must be stopped,” State Sen. Jeremy McPike said. “Putting a stop to worker misclassification has been a priority for me and I’m glad Attorney General Herring is taking this important step in protecting the Commonwealth’s workers by creating the Worker Protection Unit.”

“Every single person who works in Virginia deserves to be paid a fair and full wage, but unfortunately, there are some employers and businesses who think it’s okay to cheat their employees out of their full pay,” Del. Karrie Delaney said. “I’ve introduced legislation in the past that would crack down on worker misclassification in Virginia and I want to thank Attorney General Herring for stepping up and being proactive in protecting Virginia’s workers.”

