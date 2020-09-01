Herring asks Virginians for information on impacts from recent changes to USPS

Published Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020, 8:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Attorney General Mark Herring is asking Virginians and businesses to share their experiences related to impacts from recent changes the Trump administration has made to the U.S. Postal Service.

Herring has set up a dedicated email address with his office, USPS@oag.state.va.us, where Virginians or Virginia businesses that have been impacted by these changes to service can send their stories. Herring is also encouraging Virginians who work for USPS who may have knowledge of what is happening at various USPS facilities to reach out to his office.

“We have already begun to hear about impacts that the Trump Administration’s hasty, illegal changes to the U.S. Postal Service have had,” Herring said. “Virginians all across our Commonwealth rely on the Postal Service for important things like life-saving medications, paying their bills or other payments, and other necessary goods that may not be arriving on time because of these changes. If you, a family member, or friend have been directly impacted by these changes to the U.S. Postal Service please reach out to my office and share your story with us.”

Examples of information Herring is looking for:

Delays in receiving medication

Delayed receipt of Social Security checks or other forms of payment

Late receipt bills

Late receipt of official government notices

Delayed receipt of packages

Contact the Office of the Attorney General:

By email: USPS@oag.state.va.us

By phone: (804) 786-2071

Earlier this month, Herring filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that threaten critical mail delivery services and could undermine the national election in November.

Herring’s lawsuit seeks to stop and reverse cuts and changes at the postal service.

Related

Comments