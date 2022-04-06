Here’s why you shouldn’t delay that Microsoft-Salesforce integration project

If your business implements an ERP such as Microsoft Dynamics NAV alongside a CRM such as Salesforce, it’s likely that a data integration project is in your future. While data integration projects are not always easy, solutions such as RapidiOnline exist to ensure that your Dynamics NAV-Salesforce integration project is quick, seamless, and causes minimal disruption to your business’s day-to-day operations. Data integration is the process by which data from different sources is combined into a unified source of truth from which a company’s team can base their actions.

How does data integration actually work?

While there’s no universal approach to the process of integrating Dynamics NAV (or any of the Dynamics products suite) with Salesforce, data integration solutions usually involve a master server, those accessing information stored on the master server, and a network of various data sources. Generally, a client will send a request to the master server for data of some kind. The master server then collects the requested data from the requisite sources. The data is then extracted and consolidated into a single data set, which makes things much more streamlined for the people interacting with it.

Once a data integration project is complete, up-to-date invoices and any payment history relevant to a customer or partner profile will be transferred instantly from Salesforce (or your CRM of choice) into Dynamics NAV. Whenever deals are closed in Salesforce, they are automatically updated as sales orders in NAV.

Plus, with Rapidi’s cutting edge integration technology, a variety of other objects–standard and custom–can quickly and easily be added to the integration process.

Is data integration really necessary?

Past a certain size, just about every organization that makes use of distinct ERP and CRM solutions will benefit greatly from data integration services such as those provided by Rapidi. Issues of redundant double-entry and human error aside, without integration, your sales personnel may lack critical information pertaining to the product they are trying to promote, such as stock level. A business without integrated data may also find itself having to deal with the consequences of a lack of contact and account aggregation; your sales team may end up missing relevant information about–for example–a customer’s credit limit information, since that data may be stored in the ERP they do not have access to.

Issues such as these really only begin to scratch the surface of the variety of problems facilitated by lack of integration.

Data integration is vital for businesses looking to get ahead

There are a number of reasons why data integration is vital to the success and sustainability of your organization. The unified, 360-degree view provided by data integration simplifies analytical business intelligence processes. An integrated, consolidated data set is much simpler to parse, and minimizes the human error prevalent in hand-done data preparation. Beyond that, integration saves time and boosts employee efficiency. When a company expends the resources to integrate their CRM and ERP, it significantly cuts down on the time spent by employees on preparing and analyzing that data. More accurate, relevant data means that the information provided is more valuable; as data is integrated, quality issues become easily identifiable and simpler to resolve.

Real life data integration success stories

Xsens Technology–a pioneer in the realm of motion tracking products–chose Rapidi to spearhead their Dynamics NAV-CRM integration project. Jeroen Weijts, COO, is an ardent supporter of Rapidi as a leader in the realm of data integration. He notes that RapidiOnline offers a wide array of “out-of-the-box” pre-configured solutions for prospective customers, but also enough flexibility to allow for customization where it is needed. Weijts appreciates that Rapidi’s interface is intuitive to work with, and that RapidiOnline–the integration solution itself–runs on its own with zero problems since its implementation. Weijts acknowledges that the Rapidi team has been helpful, thorough, and highly knowledgeable, which made deployment swift and seamless. He goes on to recommend Rapidi to any company staring down the barrel of a similar data integration project.

What service should I trust to lead my data integration project?

With nearly thirty years of experience under its belt, Rapidi has long been an innovative presence in the realm of data integration and replication technologies. RapidiOnline, Rapidi’s data integration solution, was developed to make the notoriously tricky project of seamless data integration painless and user-friendly. In a matter of days, your data integration project will be completed and your team comprehensively trained. RapidiOnline’s subscription and support model ensures that the technology you’re using is always the latest, allowing you to reap the rewards of a data integration project well done.

Never content to rest on its laurels, Rapidi has worked tirelessly over the years to ensure that its advanced technology is crafted according to best practices, and can function easily alongside most commonly implemented ERP and CRMs. As a Microsoft-certified integration solution, Rapidi’s team-members are thoroughly familiar with the unique quirks of the entire range of Microsoft’s Dynamics product suite, from GP to 365. Don’t put off that data integration project any longer–your bottom line will thank you.

Story by Sarah Schaff

