Here’s how breast implants can wreak havoc on the immune system

If you don’t like or want to change your breasts’ size or shape, your first thought might be getting breast implants to fix the situation. While breast implants have helped many people regain their confidence, it is essential to understand the damage that the implants may cause to your immune system so you’ll know what symptoms to watch for.

If you have implants or you’re considering them, keep reading to learn how breast implants can cause havoc on the immune system.

Several autoimmune diseases have been associated with breast implants

In recent years, individuals have alleged that their breast implants might have left them with illnesses such as:

Sjögren’s syndrome

Rheumatoid arthritis

Scleroderma

While older studies did not establish a clear, scientific relationship between the above diseases and breast implants, newer studies have found a link. The studies have shown a connection between some autoimmune diseases and breast implants.

The studies suggest that breast implants increase the risk of developing autoimmune diseases, including scleroderma, Sjögren’s syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Breast implants can cause cancer of the immune system

Health experts have established that breast implants are a possible cause of a type of cancer known as anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL). ALCL is an uncommon type of cancer that affects the immune system negatively. Research has proven that it affects one in about half a million women.

ALCL can develop in the skin, liver, or lymph nodes. It can also develop in the breast region of women who have breast implants.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first reported these adverse effects of breast implants in 2011. However, the FDA updated its website in 2017 after several studies reported that breast implants could cause ALCL.

Infection risks are popular with breast implants

There is an infection risk associated with every surgery, and breast augmentation is not an exception. Infections occur when the surgery location is not clean or when bacteria enter the breast during surgery.

Infections might trigger a particular immune response that, in some cases, results in ALCL. Other than infection, several other complications have been associated with breast implants. These include:

Blood clots

Bruising

Nipple discharge

Slowed wound healing

Skin necrosis

Signs of breast implant disease

Common signs of breast implant disease include continuous pain or swelling around the implant area many years after the implants’ insertion or fluid collection around the implant. It is essential to remember that there are various symptoms of breast implant disease. If you’re experiencing complications, it’s crucial to treat them as soon as they arise.

If you experience any changes in breast color or shape, fever, redness, pain, and swelling, you must immediately inform your doctor.

It is also essential to watch out for specific autoimmune symptoms such as dry mouth, fatigue, cognitive impairment, and dry eyes. Additionally, it’s worth noting that silicone can leak from the implant to the rest of the body, causing a chronic inflammatory condition.

How can a defective device attorney help?

Suppose your breast implants resulted in an infection, rapture, were incorrectly stitched, placed, or degraded, ultimately leading to cancer. If this has happened to you, a defective device attorney can help by proving that medical malpractice occurred. You can follow this link to learn how a defective device attorney can help your case

Your doctor owes you a duty of care, and your attorney will need to prove that the physician neglected this duty. They will also need to verify that the neglect of duty resulted in your injury or illness. Once your attorney confirms a breach of the duty of care, they may request quantifiable damages to cover certain expenses including, rehabilitation or surgery costs, medical costs, pain and suffering, and other measurable losses.

Some states have limits on the damages recoverable in this type of lawsuit. It’s essential to know if your suit will have any limits so you will have a better idea of what to expect from your settlement.

Story by Richard C. Walker

