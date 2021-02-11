Here we go again: VDOT preparing for more rounds of winter weather

VDOT urges motorists to be aware of changing road conditions as the Commonwealth approaches another round of wintry weather.

Crews are prepared for a range of weather conditions – from freezing rain and sleet to snow – that are expected to impact portions of Virginia Thursday evening and Friday. Another wave of frozen precipitation is forecasted for Saturday.

Significant icing and snow accumulation could occur in some areas.

There is no safe way to travel during icy conditions. If there is ice or snow on the road, travel is hazardous; motorists should avoid travel during the storm. Remember that less traveled roads, shady spots, ramps and bridges are likely to freeze first.

Motorists are urged to monitor local forecasts and plan travel around – not during – the storm. A difference in just a few degrees of air or ground temperatures will determine if ice or snow accumulates on roadways. Road conditions may change rapidly and impacts will vary over the next few days as dynamic elements of precipitation move through Virginia.

Tree crews and heavy equipment are on standby to assist as needed with downed trees, branches and other debris.

Winter weather driving tips

Do not travel if conditions are icy.

Give crews time and room to treat roads.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snow plows

Visit org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT has partnered with Wazeto add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

