Here are all the essentials you need for summer

With summer upon us, it’s time to start packing your beach bag, decorating your home, and introducing a general summery vibe into your life. Summer is a significant change of pace, a way to let loose for a few months and enjoy the nice weather. If you need a difference in your monotonous, daily life, summer is an excellent time of year to make the changes you’ve been craving.

Whether you want to try a new hairstyle or redecorate your home, the options are endless. Here are 11 of our favorite ways to amp up your summer. With these essentials, you’ll be feeling yourself by the end of the season.

1. The perfect floral arrangement

If you’re someone who loves flowers but hates how quickly they die, Venus Et Fleur is the brand for you. These floral arrangements made with real flowers live up to a year (seriously!). So they’re great for decorating your house in the summertime, bringing about a cheerful, bright atmosphere. They also smell divine and will make your home happier, brighter, and of course, more floral.

With tons of different colors and options to choose from, there’s an arrangement that will fit your budget and vibe. So, get to decorating with these beautiful, long-lasting roses.

2. Cute clothes

Summer just isn’t summer without a new outfit. So whether you’re looking to change up your style or just get a new outfit to show off for date night or a night out with friends, shopping is the best way to do so.

On top of that, shopping is a great way to boost your mental health, especially if you buy a new outfit that you’re excited about. There’s nothing more fun than new clothes, especially ones that make you feel yourself.

3. A new swimsuit

While you’re shopping, you might as well pick up a new swimsuit. Swimsuit trends change every year, so getting a new suit is the best way to ensure that you’re on top of the trends.

Pick out something comfortable and cute, but also something that makes you feel comfortable and confident. You shouldn’t have to be self-conscious at the beach, so choose something that makes you feel sexy and cool.

4. A fresh haircut

If you’re feeling down in the dumps, changing up your look can be a huge help. And if you have long hair, you may want to think about getting a new cut for summer. Having long hair can be especially hot in the summertime. Getting a haircut can help cool you down in the summer months.

If you’re feeling really adventurous, you could even change up the color and style of your hair. Nothing is more fun than going a little bit lighter in color in the summer. So many people choose to change their hair with the season, and it’s a great way to feel refreshed.

5. Do it yourself nails

Having cute nails is a summer staple, but sometimes it can be tricky (or, let’s face it, too expensive) to get to the salon every few weeks for a new set. If you do your nails at home, you’ll not only save money; you’ll also save yourself time. That means you’ll have more time to enjoy summer to its fullest.

Getting your nails done (even if you do them yourself) is a great way to treat yourself. Self-care is essential, so make sure to set aside some time for yourself this summer. Both regular nail polish, gel polish, and press-on nails are great ways to get the manicure you want from your home. If you aren’t very experienced, strip nails and press-on nails are the way to go.

6. The cutest, comfiest underwear

We already talked about swimsuits, but what about underwear and bralettes? If you’re looking to restock, look no further than Parade. Parade sells incredibly comfortable underwear sets that are perfect for the summertime. Not only that, but they frequently run deals and sales throughout the summer months so that you can get high-quality underwear at a discount!

They have various sizes, and their models are inclusive, showing different body types and sizes. They even will show you what someone looks like in the size you’re looking to purchase, so you can get the best idea of what the product would look like on you.

7. A bright eyeshadow palette

Nothing says summer like a beautiful eyeshadow look. With bright greens, yellows, reds, and oranges, you’ll be able to embody the colors of summer on your eyelids. There are so many great retailers that sell high-quality eyeshadow palettes for affordable pricing, including Colourpop.

Summer is a great time to experiment with a new eyeshadow look, so pick up some fun colored eyeshadow palettes and step outside of your comfort zone this summer.

8. A good sunscreen

This summer, you need to have good sunscreen in your beach bag. The health of your skin depends on it. Studies say that choosing SPF 30 is the best way to balance the best coverage and the best price. SPF 30 is 99% effective against sun rays, and anything higher is only decimal points more effective. Choosing a good quality sunscreen is the best way to ensure that your skin remains unburned, allowing you to enjoy the rest of your summer days without having to deal with the pain of a bad sunburn.

When you’re out in the sun, remember to reapply sunscreen every hour for the best coverage. Applying sunscreen once in the morning won’t be effective against harsh sun rays.

9. Or the best tinted moisturizer

If you’re the kind of person who likes to wear makeup outside, you should also invest in a high-quality tinted moisturizer that has SPF in it. This will help to protect your face from sunburn while also ensuring that your makeup still looks flawless. Wearing sunscreen under your makeup may result in a makeup look that doesn’t stay on very well. Using a tinted moisturizer also allows you to reapply when necessary without messing up your entire makeup look.

10. Candles, candles, and more candles

While you may spend most of your days out and about, you should also make sure that your house radiates those summer vibes as well. While you may already have picked up a beautiful flower arrangement, adding some summer-scented candles is a great way to amp up the vibes.

Candles are a great way to make your house smell better while infusing some of your favorite scents. Floral and light scents are the best ones to use in summer, but feel free to choose whatever scents you love.

11. And of course, plans

No summer is complete without exciting plans. Make plans early to avoid missing out. If you wait until the last minute to make your summer plans, places may be closed, or your friends may be busy. It’s also important to remember that you can do things on your own. If everyone is busy and you want to hit the beach, don’t be afraid to head out on your own.

Make the most of your summer. It only lasts a few months, so take advantage of the beautiful weather while it’s still around.