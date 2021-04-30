Her Bold Move endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy in Virginia governor race

Her Bold Move Action has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy in the Virginia governor race.

“Her Bold Move recognizes trailblazers like Jennifer Carroll Foy and works to shatter glass ceilings across the nation,” said Jordan Zaslow, executive director of Her Bold Move Action. “Jennifer Carroll Foy embodies what leadership can look like in the very best-case scenario. She has demonstrated a commitment to advancing a pro-woman agenda and an ability to serve the needs of all Virginians. Her dedication and perseverance have already improved the lives of people across the state. We are thrilled to offer her our endorsement and can’t wait to see her shatter Virginia’s highest glass ceiling.”

“I am honored to receive the support of the fearless leaders and members of Her Bold Move,” Carroll Foy said. “I’ve lived the challenges so many girls and women have faced here in Virginia, and they deserve a leader who will stand with the people, and not special interests. Little girls cannot be what they cannot see, and it’s time we prove to everyone who has been left out and left behind that they will have a leader in the governor’s mansion who understands their struggles and will always have their backs.”

